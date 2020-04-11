Inflation enters negative territory in the United States
Photo: Charles Krupa Associated Press
Consumer prices fell 0.4% in march in the United States, a decrease mainly due to the fall in the price of fuel (-10,5 %).
Consumer prices fell 0.4% in march in the United States, and registered their largest decrease since January 2015 under the effect of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, according to the index of consumer prices as published on Friday by the department of Labor.
The decrease is mainly due to the fall in the price of fuel (-10,5 %), but also of those plane tickets, accommodation, tourism and clothing sectors affected by the containment measures put in place to curb the pandemic COVID-19.
“The impact of coronavirus have an effect of deflation on prices because demand is far lower, the fall in oil prices and the appreciation of the dollar “, are the analysts at Oxford Economics in a note.
The food prices have, however, experienced a slight increase (+ 0,3 %), as the price of health care, used cars, car insurance and education.
Excluding the volatile prices of food and energy, inflation is the so-called underlying is 0.1 %, negative for the first time since January 2010.
Year on year, inflation slowing down to 1.5 %, compared to +2,3 % recorded between February 2019 and February 2020, backward, particularly with the decline in energy prices, which dropped 5.7 %. Underlying inflation annual amounted to about 2.1 per cent.
The department of Labor clarifies in its press release that the data were collected during the first two weeks of march, and is therefore prior to containment more massive imposed during the second half of the month in most States in the us.
Agriculture affected
The milk spilled in the fields, farmers paid less in spite of the steak more expensive, the price of cotton in free fall for lack of clothing purchases : american farmers are being hit hard. The most striking example is without doubt one of the breeders forced to liquidate the deals of the day, at a time when some stores ask their customers not to buy more than a brick of milk.
Another area hit hard : the cattle ranchers. The price of live cattle traded in Chicago have dropped about 30 % since mid-January. But the prices of steaks have increased in the shops.
The grain, who are preparing for the planting season, are not spared as they hoped to finally take advantage of a lull on the front of trade after an agreement signed in mid-January between China and the United States. The containment measures imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 have reduced the demand of gasoline, and indirectly by biofuel made from ethanol. However, about one-third of the corn production in the United States is for ethanol. Result : the course of the grain have plunged 15% since mid-January.
Cotton prices have plunged recently to their lowest level in eleven years. They have been hit by the suspension of the operations in many factories around the world.