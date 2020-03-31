“Ingulets” does not stop the construction of a home stadium
Despite the coronavirus, the football club of the first League builds their own arena.
On the official website of the club of the first Ukrainian League “Ingulets” there was a video of the construction process “Ingulets-Arena”.
“The construction process “Ingulets-Arena” continues”, – said club.
Earlier it was reported that “Ingulets”, representing the village of Petrovo (Kirovograd oblast), will play in the river at the stadium “meteor” in the case in the Premier League.
We will remind, after 19 rounds “Ingulets” takes the third place in the standings of the first League.