Inmates will take advantage of an early release
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The vice-prime minister Geneviève Guilbault
The highlights of the day
- There were 112 deaths associated with the COVID-19 in Quebec, for a total of 2510.
- The number of confirmed cases reached 34 327 or 910 more.
- 1840 people are hospitalized (+19), 213 intensive care unit (-5)
- Québec announces the implementation of an action plan for mental health.
Quebec has 910 new cases of infection with the coronavirus, bringing the total number to
34 327. The public health regrets 112 new deaths for a total of 2510 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The minister of public Safety, Genevieve Guilbault, who replaces the prime minister François Legault for the daily press conference the government has announced that some detainees will have access to temporary release for medical purposes because of the COVID-19. She has specified that this measure will affect some groups “very restricted” inmate who has less than 30 days in jail to be served and who have committed offenses at severity level low. The detainees held in the wake of a violent crime will not be able to benefit from it.
It has also announced an action plan of $ 31 million for mental health services to treat psychological distress during the pandemic.
Other details will follow.