Insiders called the Xiaomi smartphones that will appear in 2020
March 30, 2020 | Techno | No Comments|
In a network there was an impressive list of smartphones Xiaomi, which, according to Chinese sources, will be presented in the third quarter of this year. Published a screenshot of encrypted e-mails, allegedly sent one of the employees of the brand, contains just 17 names of future new products, including devices Redmi and Poco.
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi Mi 10T (the global version of Redmi K30) and Mi 10T Pro (Redmi K30 Zoom Edition)
- Xiaomi Mi 10S – presumably rebranding Poco F2 can also be represented as Redmi X10 and to 5G-modification
- Xiaomi Mi7 (2020). The manufacturer missed the release of this model is to announce Xiaomi Mi8 in celebration of the eighth anniversary of the company. According to rumors, the device will fill a gap in the portfolio of the vendor and will be one of the most compact devices in their original lineup
- Xiaomi Mi Mix Mi Mix of 4 and 4S – the new flagship of the brand
- Xiaomi CC10 – presumably the Chinese version of the Mi10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Zero is probably talking about the new conceptual model, but the details about its features insiders not misleading
Redmi
- Redmi and Redmi 9A 9 – the expected successors to the Redmi and Redmi 8 8A
- Redmi Note 9S+ – rebranding Redmi Note Pro Max 9
- Redmi 4G X10 and X10 5G – redesign of the Xiaomi Mi and Mi 10S 10S 5G respectively
Poco
- Poco Pro X2 – the Indian version of Redmi K30 Pro
- Poco F2 – perhaps the Indian version of Redmi and Xiaomi Mi X10 10S, including 5G-modifications
It should be noted that because of the anonymity of the source the accuracy of the list remains in doubt. It is not excluded that the published information will later be confirmed or refuted by more reliable sources. Company Xiaomi leak has not commented.