Insides 2154: HONOR 30S, the Apple Watch, plastic, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
In the new issue of the Insider: a powerful charging for the HONOR 30S officially confirmed; the cheapest version of Apple Watch will receive a housing made of ceramics and plastics; Samsung talked about the functions of the ECG in Galaxy Watch Active2.
Powerful charging for the HONOR 30S officially confirmed
Following the announcement of P40 HUAWEI brand, HONOR was planned to premiere smartphone 30S – the first device on the processor HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G. This week we saw some leaks with the colors of the body and examples of photos with the main camera. Now the manufacturer has published a teaser, which revealed an important feature – the support of a powerful charge at 40 watts.
The smartphone will get a display with Full HD resolution+ and embedded frontalka, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, and Android 10 out of the box. HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G synthetic benchmarks turned out to be more productive Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Kirin 980. Rear is running a 64-megapixel camera with a 3x optical zoom, improved ISP and noise reduction technology.
The announcement of HONOR 30S will take place on March 30.
Cheapest version of Apple Watch will receive a housing made of ceramics and plastics
Apple has never sought to reduce the price of its smart watch Apple Watch. In addition to the basic version on sale, you can find Watch Series 5 titanium and ceramics. However, the company is thinking about expanding sales of the device and is considering the release of more affordable models, and all components must remain the same as in regular hours. The cost reduction will occur due to the body made of plastic with ceramic fibers.
This is evidenced by a new patent published by the USPTO in us. According to Apple, certain materials capable of providing the desired level of embedded antennas. For example, the metal housing can be durable, but have different degree of electromagnetic shielding. Plastic housing, as a rule, electromagnetic transparent, but less durable and wear out faster. Ceramic materials stronger than plastic, but the cost of molding and processing is much higher. They have low thermal conductivity and are extremely efficient insulating material.
Thus, the appearance of a cheap version of the Apple Watch is highly likely, but exactly when this will happen – we can only guess.
Samsung told about the functions of the ECG in Galaxy Watch Active2
Smart watches Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 was released in September of 2019, with the necessary sensors for recording of electrocardiogram. Despite the promise of the manufacturer to enable the end of the first quarter of 2020, users are still unavailable for this option. Now that time is almost up, the Samsung representative explained that the function of the ECG registration is still in development and the company needs more time to ensure stable functionality hours. New date for the activation sensors to create electrocardiogram has not been announced.
ECG allows you to record the electrical activity of the heart and to detect an irregular rhythm, including threatening a person’s life. Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 was the first popular smart watch with ECG, later joined by Samsung Watch Active2, Xiaomi Smart Watch 2 ECG Edition, OPPO Watch.