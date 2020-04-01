Insides 2159: new WhatsApp features, MSI Stealth GS66, wireless headphones POCO
In the new issue of Insider: industrial sources said what are you working Apple engineers during a pandemic; disclosed the approximate cost gaming notebook-Intel Core i9-10980HK with top graphics; in the beta version of WhatsApp found many welcome features; fully wireless headphones POCO ready for release.
Insiders said what are you working Apple engineers during a pandemic
Despite the pandemic coronavirus infection, Apple employees continue to work on new devices. According to sources, currently the company is preparing to release improved versions HomePod and Apple TV cheap iPad, the new version of the Apple Watch and iMac computers. In addition, we actively develop iPhone 12.
Employees of the Corporation transferred to remote work, but communicate through special communication services, especially FaceTime, Slake and CiscoJabber or WebEx. For file transfer Apple allows you to use only their own tools: FTSE (Salesforce), Box and Quip. The release of most devices, most likely, will take place on the usual dates this fall. Along with the hardware innovations we are waiting for iOS 7 and 14 WatchOS.
In US published patent, which describes a potential way to make the Apple Watch less.
Disclosed the approximate cost gaming notebook-Intel Core i9-10980HK with top graphics
2 APR Intel and NVIDIA will introduce a line of processors Comet Lake-H and graphics card for notebooks GeForce RTX Super. Today it became known that the first gaming laptop with new hardware can prove to be a MSI Stealth GS66 Intel Core i9-10980HK the graphics card GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. For the maximum configuration will have to pay about €4400, while gamers will be able to count on a IPS screen with a refresh rate of 300 Hz and a resolution below Full HD, 32GB RAM and SSD 2 TB.
Will be available and more affordable configuration of the portable PC. In the “budget” version, gamers will get six-core processor Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA RTX 2070 Max-Q, the screen with a frequency of 240 Hz. In this case, you can expect a price reduction up to $ 2500.
The start of sales is scheduled for may of this year.
In the beta version of WhatsApp found many welcome functions
Shortly after the release of the beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.20.110 in the network appeared the information about the imminent debut of several new features to the popular messenger. One of them, Expiring Messages self-deleting texts – allows you to send private information to the interlocutor and not to worry about their privacy. The options of the removal date is limited to one day, week or month.
In addition, starting with this beta, the owners of gadgets will be able to test the simultaneous use of one account on different devices. It is not known when the changes will be in the stable version of the application.
Fully wireless headphone POCO ready for release
Poco India held an online conference where he revealed some plans for the near future. The most interesting news is the upcoming release of the brand wireless headphones Poco TWS. To compete effectively with other brands in the Indian market, the brand is to make them not only comfortable and functional, but also available for less than $65 per couple.
Earlier, a top Manager of the brand said that POCO F2 will not be rebranding Redmi K30 Pro, as an independent apparatus. The company also reported that the development does not throw POCO Launcher for MIUI, and will continue to develop their community POCO, which remains in the center of the feedback system with users. Last week, India had imposed a three-week quarantine, so the announcement of all the new products will take place no earlier than April 15.