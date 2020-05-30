Inspectors have refused to go in the centres for seniors most affected?
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford
May 28, 2020 17h29
Updated at 18h20
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
The prime minister, Doug Ford blamed, Thursday, inspectors, unionized to have failed in their duty to control the crisis of COVID-19 in the homes of long-term care in the most affected province of Ontario, in conducting inspections by telephone rather than in person, in the month of April.
Doug Ford said Thursday that the Union employees of the Ontario public service (OPSEU) did not want his inspectors to carry out inspections in person, since they were “afraid for their health”.
“They were fearful about their families, they were afraid for their health, stressed the prime minister. I understand why they were fearful, I would have been, me too.”
The president of OPSEU, Warren “Smokey” Thomas, sent a letter to the government of Ford, on the 22nd of April last, to explain to him that it was “ill-advised” and “not necessary” to conduct inspections in person.
Mr. Thomas stated in the letter that these are not all the inspectors who know how to use personal protective equipment appropriately, and that it was limited in some institutions. He indicated that it was not useful to the residents of homes at risk for problems previously reported.
“The inspections we provide no more information than we have already. The problems have been identified many times”, one can read in the letter.
However, following discussions between the government and Mr. Thomas, the inspections in person resumed their normal course, said Doug Ford in a press conference.
The prime minister has asked the help of the army the same day he received the letter from Smokey Thomas.
The following comments made by Mr Ford on Thursday about inspectors who would have refused to do the inspection in person, Mr. Thomas did not go to endowment to the staff of the department of long-term Care.
He said that it was a “dreadful of departmental managers inept, incompetent and dishonest who are more concerned about their careers, seniors”, who had provided false information to the prime minister.
He said that it was completely false that OPSEU has asked the inspectors not to perform their inspections in person, and reiterated that personal protective equipment was insufficient to do so safely.
According to Mr. Thomas, Ontario has avoided a lot more deaths by conducting inspections by telephone rather than in person, with the poor equipment used.
Ontario has 164 inspectors and 626 homes long-term care.
The ministry of long-term Care had not yet responded to the Law at the time of publishing these lines.
Frequency of inspections
On Wednesday, the minister of long-term Care, Merrilee Fullerton, said that every home in long-term care in Ontario is inspected at least once per year.