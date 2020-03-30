Instead of making a prediction for 2020
Spydell (Pavel Ryabov) has written an excellent text, which very well correlates with the “Memories of the future” and, in some sense, actualizes them to the current moment. But something makes sense to add…
First of all, let me remind you that the crisis of 1929-32 was consisted of three stages.
The first is the collapse of a bubble in the stock market that occurred in late October 1929. It caused panic in the financial sector (which was then small compared to the whole economy), but in General, in the real sector (and then about 80% of GDP was formed due to the demand of households and the structure of industries about 70% occupied industry), nothing special happened.
From November to March, 1930, it seemed that all was over, it was the second stage of the crisis. The stock market started to grow, everything calmed down.
But in March, the third phase, a deflationary shock, the sharp fall in aggregate demand.
The economic mechanism it has been associated with spontaneous correction of the structural imbalance, the excess expenditures of households over real income, corresponding to the scale of the reproduction circuit of the economy at that time.
Economic, as we found out in the modeling process through the work of the Foundation for economic research of Mikhail Khazin, was that as a result of the collapse of the stock market fell sharply the cost of mortgage assets. And, as a consequence, the credit mechanism of the stimulation of excess demand, the action ceased.
Pavel Ryabov writes about the inflationary shock and he was right, because in contrast to the situation in 1929, now the fed is actively printing money. In a completely unimaginable scale, as written in the article mentioned above. In other words, the economic mechanism of the crisis remains the same (relative, within the overall structure of the economy, the fall in private demand and, consequently, a decrease in GDP), but it is a different scenario: instead of the elimination of financial flows, which created excess demand, is inflation reduction.
You can only add that, in contrast to the situation in 1929, the structural imbalance between spending and income of households is now 15% to 25%. Remind you, we are not talking about nominal income, and the amount of income that households can obtain in the framework of the normal functioning of the economy; or in other words, if the reverse direction is obtained by households of money (to expand the financial flows), 25% of them will receive clean emission origin. So the economic crisis will be powerful enough, in half to two times stronger than the one that was in March 1930 to December 1932, in Fact, the same crisis that led to the “great” depression.
If we start from the analogy with the situation (in “Memories of the future” describes in detail why this analogy is completely adequate) then we have to wait for the actual crisis, which will last approximately 50 months, with the rate of decline, as then, 1% of GDP per month. But what is happening now is analogous to the situation in 1929, changed due to the issue, aimed at maintaining the stock market.
The question arises, if then would be the issue, it would have saved the situation? No, of course, since in this case (and then, by the way, the dollar was pegged to gold) would have inflationary mechanisms of impairment of collateralized assets. But the crisis would have been more gradual and might be stretched for a longer period. In other words, if it were not for the epidemic of coronavirus, the picture would be roughly as follows: emissions would lead to the fact that the market would be almost recovered, but inflation mechanisms (a variety, including the rising cost of insurance in almost all transactions including financial) still would have run somewhere to fall the beginning of a real crisis, an inflationary shock.
Now private demand fell sharply due to quarantine measures around the world and there were fears that the time gap between the collapse of the market (which 29-20 year was around 5 months) can greatly be reduced and the economic crisis will start now. Trump for his support of this danger is partially corrected, but the growth of the stock market (which is ready at any moment to turn South, because all the real owners of the shares for the monetary authorities begin to enter the market to start to sell) is so unstable that completely destroyed the mechanism of credit support of the demand.
Pavel Ryabov writes about this in his article, so I will not explain. But in General, the mechanism to support the real sector from the financial (as the sterilization mechanism of excessive money supply in the financial assets) is already completely destroyed.
For this reason, it seems to me that the most likely mechanism for the development of the situation is fast enough (in spring), the transition to a real economic crisis on inflation (and not deflation as it was in the 30-ies of the last century) scenario. In this issue there are several mechanisms that distort the typical picture that we showed the crisis 1929-32., in particular, sometimes the rate of decline can accelerate, and sometimes, conversely, to slow down.
Of course, there may be some force majeure (like epidemic coronavirus), but the situation evolves we will discuss them in working order.