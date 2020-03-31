Instead of the alternative Eurovision will hold a show without spectators
In the Netherlands, instead of the international song contest “Eurovision”, which this year will not be held because of the epidemic of the coronavirus, arrange alternative show Europe Shine A Light.
“Europe Shine A Light, will take place before the final on 16 may at 21:00”, – stated in the message.
According to the organizers, this will be a show of “unity and cohesion”. It will be possible to see artists who should perform at the “Eurovision-2020”. Pass show will have no audience and will be broadcast throughout Europe.
“The alternative show, Shine A Light in the non-competitive format will celebrate 41 song, claimed to participate in the competition in 2020. And still provide plenty of surprises for fans and spectators, the Show intends to unite artists 2020 from their countries across Europe to fulfill the hit of the past “Eurovision” with the text that should unite, in connection with the situation in which we find ourselves “, – noted the organizers.
At the same time, the Ukrainian broadcaster UA: Public urged viewers to send in Instagram favorite songs that was played at the Eurovision song contest. Subsequently will publish them on Instagram channel “Eurovision Ukraine”.
As reported, the concert hall in Rotterdam Ahoy, where was held “Eurovision-2020”, will temporarily turn into a place where they will help patients with coronavirus. There have already begun to install the first 88 beds, but if necessary, their number can increase to 680. April in the concert hall will accept patients with coronavirus in need of care but who do not need hospitalization.
Because of the epidemic of the coronavirus “Eurovision-2020” has officially been postponed until next year.