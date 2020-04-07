Insurers lower their premiums
Photo: Tony Dejak Associated Press
Customers of Allstate will affect about 15% of the amount of their contract in April and may.
Allstate, one of the largest groups of car insurance in the United States, announced on Monday that it will donate some $ 600 million to its customers, whose cars largely remain in the garage because of the pandemic of COVID-19.
“This crisis is spreading everywhere. Because of the unprecedented drop in the number of travel, our customers are going to touch $ 600 million of refunds related to the containment, on the next two months, ” promised in a press release the p.-d. g. of the group, Tom Wilson. “This is only fair, because driving less means fewer accidents “, he added.
Another insurance company that is more modest, American Family Insurance, has agreed to reimburse $ 200 million to its customers for the same reasons.
600 million
This is the amount that Allstate will pay back to its customers, whose cars largely remain in the garage because of the pandemic.
Customers of Allstate will affect about 15 % of the amount of their contract in April and may. The insurer says that it comes down to pay back some us $ 600 million. Those American Family Insurance will affect them $ 50 per insured vehicle. American families often with two cars, a lot of households will receive the $ 100. The company expects to send more than 2.3 million checks in 60 days.
Another sign of the times, Allstate will provide its customers free protection against online identity theft, until the end of the year. Identity theft is increasing in these times of telework quasi-generalized, in terms of cyber-security not always ideal.