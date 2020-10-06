The company that has been in the country for more than 20 years and currently has 60 employees, hopes not only to increase its local presence, but also to convert it into a purely regional office.

The multinational Intel Corporation, considered the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world, will increase its presence in Argentina, in order to turn it into a regional center from which it will provide support to Latin America and Canada .

This was announced by the manager for Argentina, Adrián de Grazia , by means of a letter in which he stated that Intel plans to “increase to nearly 100 its collaborators in local offices by the end of the year, increasing its presence by almost 100%.”

The company, which has been in the country for more than 20 years and currently has 60 employees, hopes “not only to increase its local presence, but also to convert it into a purely regional office that will provide support to Latin America and Canada,” said De Grazia.

Intel is considered the largest global manufacturer of semiconductors , which power the manufacture of computers, servers, memories, the Internet of things and the operation of communications, the cloud and artificial intelligence .

In fact, the technology that it develops among other manufacturers in the world is used in almost all digital Internet, communications and government infrastructures.

Currently, the company works with more than 20 companies in the local ecosystem in the development of new computing technologies and the internet of things.

In this way, Intel “despite the complex economic situation is betting on Argentina and is looking for new qualified talents to enrich its local offices,” said the executive.

“In the global context that we are going through, the company's vision for the future is focused on continuing to apply our technology to address the most complex problems of society,” added the director of local operations.