Inter, Milan and Napoli are ready to sign Gotze

Midfielder “Borussia” Mario götze might move to the Italian championship after the current season.

It is reported that 27-year-old midfielder interested in “inter”, “Milan” and “Napoli”.

The current contract with Dortmund Mario club expires in the summer of 2020.

This season, Gotze has played 19 matches in all competitions, of which start out only 6 times. The world champion of 2014 scored 3 goals and 1 assist.

See also:

Götze intends to leave Borussia at the end of the season

Source:

Bild