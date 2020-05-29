Interest for the three months of training attendant to the beneficiaries
The objective of the government Legault is to train 10 000 attendants to recipients by mid-September.
May 27, 2020
Updated may 28, 2020 at 20h04
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
The vocational training centres (PSC) that offer a program to become a servant to the beneficiaries receiving multiple calls from the prime minister’s announcement regarding the creation of a paid training of three months in order to meet the needs of qualified staff in the health network. Its goal is to train 10,000 people by mid-September.
The PSC, however, have little information to give out to interested for the moment. The diploma of vocational studies (DEP) to hold the title of servant to the beneficiaries is obtained after a program of 870 hours, ” explains the director of the PSC Fierbourg in Quebec city, Mélissa Laflamme. “There is no loss of time in our programs of study. It is a training that already has a good pace of learning,” she says. “I can assure you that the quality of training is exceptional and can not be reduced to 300 hours.”
The creation of a training of 300 hours leading to a certificate, not a DEP, it seems quite possible. “We are going to arrive at a program of high quality, but you can’t think that one is going to make the same acts or have the same responsibilities as if it had completed a programme of 870 hours. We will not be seeing all the matter. It will be necessary to target the learning goals most important to meet the needs of the health network,” explains Melissa Laflamme.
According to the training plan, which will be established, the title of”help service” seems more appropriate for people who have completed this certificate of three months as attendant to beneficiaries, ahead of the CEO of the Federation of professional orderlies du Québec (FPBQ), Michel Lemelin. “Afterwards, maybe they could gradually evolve into attendant to the beneficiaries, but it is not yet clear”, shares Mr. Lemelin.
Objective : 10 000
“10,000 is a big number,” notes Michel Lemelin. According to him, there are about 3,000 graduates per year on the side of the orderlies.
For the moment, the population seems to be interested. Even before the announcement of the prime minister for the paid training, the FPBQ received calls from people thinking of becoming orderlies. Also, for the first time since a few years, Fierbourg has a waiting list to join the PPG. Small, the waiting list is in contrast with the difficulties of recruiting well-known in this program in the past, note Ms. Laflamme.
Already before the pandemic, Fierbourg had succeeded in attracting more listings in transforming its curriculum to include 600 hours of internship in a professional environment.