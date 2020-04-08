Interesting data, but incomplete
Until now, some blamed the government for being too “paternalistic” to Quebecers in his refusal to disseminate these scenarios, hiding the possible numbers of deaths to be feared.
Although informative, the scenarios presented Tuesday, let the experts consulted by The Duty on their hunger. These last hope, furthermore, that the government is not at its last presentation of the genre.
“There are some interesting things in the presentation,” notes Cécile Tremblay, a professor at the university and a medical microbiologist and infectious diseases physician at the CHUM. “It is predicted that the curve peak will happen around April 18. This is information that a lot of people were expecting to be able to do the planning. “But be careful, she adds. “It doesn’t mean that he should stop the security measures at the top of the curve. The curve may take the form of a plateau, then stay there for a few weeks. “
The other key information regarding the system of care : “We can see that, even in the worst scenarios, the capacity of the health system is more than enough to meet all the needs. “But for the rest, it was missing a lot of data, according to Ms. Tremblay. “They showed us the curve of Italy and Portugal, but not that of Quebec. “As the experts have said to journalists during the technical presentation closed to the public, the document is a tool of “risk management” on which the ministry of Health is based to assess the future needs in terms of beds, staff, etc
The researcher expected to find a real modeling with information on the incubation period of the coronavirus, for example. In the press conference, the right arm of the director of public Health, Richard Mass, said that “colleagues experts in epidemiology have started to work” over there, ” but have not finished “. According to Cécile Tremblay, it will ” give us a more accurate estimate of where it lies between the worst-case scenario and the optimistic scenario “.
More transparency
For Bryn Williams-Jones of the school of public health, University of Montreal, it is a nice effort, but the government will have to pay again. “This is the kind of thing I was looking for and I’m pleasantly surprised,” notes the professor of the program of bioethics, who has loved the character “accessible” and teaching of the presentation.
Until now, Mr. Williams-Jones blamed the government and to the public Health to be too “paternalistic” to Quebecers in their refusal to disseminate these scenarios. “We should have done it earlier,” he said. For you to trust our decision-makers, we need to be treated as active partners. “
In his view, the authorities should do more presentations, more technical, and the update. “I think we need more. […] People are thirsty for this kind of predictions, but one is not fooled. We understand that these are scenarios. It does not need to be a statistician to understand scenarios. “