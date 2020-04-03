“Interior Monologues”, or the home theater
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
Since the beginning of the measures of distancing physics, Eric Noël observes in his fellows a kind of numbness creator : “All autrices and all the authors I know tell me that they can’t write. It is certain that the inspiration will return, that we will finish, in spite of the situation, regain the physical availability and mental state of mind necessary for writing, but for the moment there is something of chilling and scary in the fact of being locked up at home while the pandemic is gaining ground. “
Write it in the theatre when all the theatres are closed, let’s say that it is not self-evident. The author of Make children , and These eyes of lovers of boys altered confesses that sometimes she even doubt the relevance of what he is writing : “In light of this worrying situation, worrying, is that my writing projects today still make sense ? Probably yes, but for the moment, I can’t be sure. To write, I personally need a form of peace of mind, a mental space provided for this purpose. Let’s say that in this moment, with the uncertainties in health and financial, it is not obvious at all. “
Abolish the distance
In order to draw the autrices and the authors of theatre of this torpor, to reconnect with their writing, providing ” moments of theatre-and-trade, in spite of the physical distance “, Eric Noël has decided to initiate, together with his colleagues of the board of directors, and the entire team of the Centre des auteurs dramatiques (CEAD) — centre for support, promotion and dissemination of the drama of French-speaking Quebec and Canada, a series of readings live on Facebook, in particular, in an open group created especially for the event : “interior Monologues | CEAD “.
“With approximately 280 members of the CEAD have been invited to submit a monologue,” says Christmas. We wanted texts completed, that is to say, published, produced or read professionally, that their autrices and authors would be willing to read on Facebook, live from their place of confinement. It is not a test bench. It was out of the question to add to the pressure on the shoulders of the members by asking them to write a new text. What we want is to make their voices heard in promoting the directory, the spread in the revisiting. “
Entrances and parts of resistance
Fifteen members of the CEAD responded to the call : Michel Duchesne, Nathalie Boisvert, mishka intex Lavigne, Hugo Frejabise, Patrick Quintal, Olivier Sylvestre, Marie-Louise Bibish Mumbu, Annick Lefebvre, David Beaudemont, Patric Saucier, Jasmine Dubé, Johanne Parent, Eric Christmas, Easter rafi’e and Jennifer Tremblay. While some playwrights will offer pieces of resistance for the young and the general public, monologues more or less an hour, others will offer an entry, put it in your mouth for ten minutes.
Eric Christmas, admits that the fact that it is presented live plays a crucial role in the experience : “I think we need this communion that only the direct can afford. Lack of entertainment, theatre, concerts and even yoga classes, it is essential to re-create it elsewhere, and to do that, the social networks seem to be any designated. Personally, the fact that someone offers to me of his time, of his soul, that he lets me enter his universe, that he tells me a story, without editing, without artifice, particularly in the current context, it soothes me and it moves me. It is precisely this form of reassurance that one wants to create with this series of readings. “
To accommodate the unpredictable
We do the hide not : enter the home of the autrices and authors can also satisfy some curiosity. “I admit that I had very much wanted to see the interiors,” said Christmas. In what place is what people live and write ? It is a process a bit voyeuristic, I admit, but it is also in charge of intimacy, of authenticity, of truth. It is an environment where not everything is controlled, where “accidents” can happen. The technology can falter. A child may enter the frame. Or even a cat, a dog. In sum, there is something very traditional here, an unpredictability that should contribute to the charm of the whole. “
After each reading, the autrices and the authors are invited to give a brief virtual exchange with their public. Questions, impressions, hearts, thumbs in the air and other emoticons are welcome. “We found it strange to put an abrupt end to the broadcast,” says Eric Christmas. May be because it is accustomed to applause in the theatre, and even in the meetings after the show, we wanted the playwrights to get feedback from their audience. We do this in all humility, without compensation, then it must be that the human experience is rewarding. “
Interior Monologues
A series of readings in virtual-presented by the Centre des auteurs dramatiques. On Facebook Live, in the group of ” interior Monologues | CEAD, from 28 march to 3 April. Note that the recordings should be accessible at least until 3 April.