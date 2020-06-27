International financing against the COVID-19: speech expected of Trudeau
The prime minister Justin Trudeau should specify the extent of this funding during a speech at the summit virtual “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future”, Sunday.
Mike Blanchfield
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – Canada should invest hundreds of millions of dollars for the development of a vaccine against the COVID-19 in the framework of the international efforts that are also aimed at an equitable distribution.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau should specify the extent of this funding in a brief address, Sunday morning, at the summit virtual “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future”, which will be published on the website of the organization Global Citizen and on the social networks.
A concert will follow in the afternoon. It will be broadcast on social networks as of 14: 00 pm EST and rebroadcast in the evening at 20: 00 ET, on tv channels, English-speaking CBC, CTV, Global and City TV.
The aim of Global Citizen, which organizes both events, aims to raise 42.8 billion $. The money raised will be used to support health-care professionals, organizations and businesses that are working to develop a vaccine against the COVID-19 as well as on drugs to treat the disease and new diagnostic tools to cope with the pandemic.
Canada has already committed $ 850 million in the framework of this struggle, at a fundraising event earlier, the objective of which was to raise up to $11 billion.
Global Citizen is described as “a community of people who want to deal with the most important challenges of the planet and extreme poverty”.
Julia Anderson, chief of operations of the canadian Partnership for the health of women and children (CanSFE), believes that Canada should devote 1 % of its expenses related to the COVID-19 to international efforts.