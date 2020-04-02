Internet propagandists spread fakie on the coronavirus by order of Russian special services – SBU
The security service of Ukraine neutralized another group of Internet propagandists who by order of Russian special services was circulated on the social media fakes about COVID-19.
According to operational information, two Ukrainians were published in Facebook fakawi content of Russian production with the purpose of provoking a panic, to discredit the actions of the authorities and the destabilization of public-political situation in the country.
Curators have the task in a closed group of the Russian social network “Vkontakte”, which the Ukrainian Internet service providers must block. To promote fakes used network bot accounts.
Services promoters paid from the electronic payment system of the Russian Federation.
Duzhe detained have given grateful evidences and actively cooperate with the investigation: they gave the investigators access to accounts at private and public help to identify their supervisors.