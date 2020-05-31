Interview with Mathieu Lacombe: teleworking as a tool for reconciliation
The quebec minister of Family, Mathieu Lacombe
May 29, 2020
Updated on may 30, 2020 at 4h36
Interview with Mathieu Lacombe: teleworking as a tool for reconciliation
Mathieu Bélanger
The Right
Québec society has before it a great opportunity to reflect on how she organizes her time. The changes imposed on our lives by the pandemic COVID-19 suggests an exit from the crisis where the balance of work and family may be called upon to take on a new meaning. In these times is still uncertain, the minister of the Family, Mathieu Lacombe, is convinced of one thing. “It is sure that the Quebec of the post-crisis will not be the same,” he said. We are going to have to rethink our ways of working.”
As well as many other parents working at home this spring, the young father of a family has often had to play the acrobats to arrive to fulfil its corporate obligations. “But during the crisis, he said, I was much more present with my children. I was there in the morning when they wake up and also more often at dinner, and left to finish my work once they were lying. These are precious moments. I would even say that the crisis has allowed me to improve the relationships I have with my children. If we transpose that to the whole of quebec society, if one adopts more and more behaviors that promote the reconciliation of family and work, I think the result will be of this family the happiest and that, it makes a more prosperous Quebec.”
Since the takeover, however, the minister admits, “it is a mess, as it is for many families”. His wife has resumed its course, but at a distance. His children do not have access to the moment-to-school and daycare, and has recently started to sit in Quebec city.
Of course, the minister Lacombe is not based on the experience of his own household to carry out his ministry. He sees clearly that telework has had an impact on the lives of young quebec families. On the employers too. “We’re going to have to rethink our ways of working and it includes telecommuting, but it can go further than that, says he. It was tested a lot during the crisis because we did not had the choice and I think that there are these things that are going to stay.”
The minister Lacombe believes that many people have understood, to get out of this crisis, that, unless this is necessary, it does not move in a city centre, in full rush hour, in traffic, to be present behind a desk to do work which could have been done outside. It doesn’t mean that all the work must now be done to the house. In a number of sectors, it would be downright impossible. “But when it is possible to save time telework, it allows us to have more time for family,” notes the minister.
Mathieu Lacombe
The proof is in the force
Companies and public institutions speak of telework for years. “We looked at it with a look a little skeptical, thinking that it would be very tender toward it,” he said. We went, but quietly, in a slow process. Overnight, the crisis has forced companies and governments to return everyone to their homes, saying to them: on Monday, you’re home.”
It is clear, says Mr. Lacombe, and after a few weeks of decline, during which the officials have been able to deliver services to the population in a suitable way, often from their home, telecommuting to work. “It’s a bit of evidence that has been made by the force of things,” he said. It has taken several steps and several elements will remain. I believe that this is good news for families.”
If he is of the opinion that quebec society has an opportunity, with telework, to reorganize his time, the minister Lacombe also believes that employers should take the opportunity to think about what they can offer to their employees, and to the establishment of a telework policy. “For many families, the portrait will be changed when the pandemic is over. […] It’s going to also depend on people. For some, telework will not be interesting, while for others it will be a way to be more effective. I hope that in the end, what will stay, it is a better balance work and family.”
GATINEAU IS STILL in NEED Of A TRAMWAY AND A NEW BRIDGE
With this new era of teleworking, which seems to want to get up on the large area of the federal capital and its tens of thousands of civil servants, is it still appropriate to spend billions of dollars of public funds into major projects such as the tram of the Société de transport de l’outaouais (STO), or the new bridge, federal to the east of Gatineau?
“There will always be a need to move, whether for work or leisure, insists the minister responsible for the Outaouais region, Mathieu Lacombe. There will always be goods that will need to be transported. We want to reduce our emissions of greenhouse gases, we want a society that is more green, we want to perform the recovery of the Québec economy. I think the efforts to improve our transportation networks are of paramount importance.” As for the sixth bridge that continues to divide the class and regional policy, the minister Lacombe displays a tone more reserved, but does not question its relevance. “This is a folder to share,” he said. It was as much in need of this bridge, teleworking or not, to improve the movement of people from east of Gatineau who want to move between the two shores.”