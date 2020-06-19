Investigation into the rigging of contracts: the tower SNC-Lavalin to be pinned
Photo: Paul Chiasson Archives The canadian Press
The montreal-based firm will pay $ 1.9 million following a settlement reached Friday, before the Court of Québec.
SNC-Lavalin is once more overtaken by his troubled past, while his name is added to the list of engineering firms pinned by the competition Bureau in a case of bid-rigging in connection with contracts of municipal infrastructure in Quebec.
In the framework of a settlement approved Friday by the Court of Quebec, the multinational quebec will have to pay $ 1.9 million to the receiver general of Canada for his role in the scheme between 2004 and 2011 in Montreal and in the Quebec city region.
In exchange, the Bureau will terminate its investigation on the role of the company in this case, which is always subject to the scrutiny of the federal agency.
“This settlement is reached in the result of the relentless efforts made by the Office to take action against those that steal money from taxpayers by rigging bids,” said commissioner of competition, Matthew Boswell, in a press release.
In the late morning, Friday, SNC-Lavalin had not commented.
The competition Bureau has explained that the sum of the regulation took account of the participation of SNC-Lavalin in the Program of voluntary refund to the government of Quebec, and that the individuals involved in the case had left the company. The company will also be required to maintain in place its compliance program.
Last December, the engineering firm had turned the page on accusations of fraud and corruption filed in 2015 by the royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP) for actions taken in Libya between 2001 and 2011 in the framework of an agreement entered into before the Court of Québec.
Its construction division had recorded a plea of guilty to a charge of fraud, which had led to a stay of proceedings for other charges relating to SNC-Lavalin and its international division. This was accompanied by a fine of 280 million. The company has been able to retain the right to bid on public contracts of the federal government.
Not finished
At the same time, the federal agency announced on Friday that Génius Council had agreed to pay $ 300,000 for his role in wrongdoing surrounding of municipal contracts in Montreal and northern suburbs between 2002 and 2012. This company had ceased all its business activities in 2014.
So far, five firms have been ordered to pay all 8,85 million $. Agreements had previously been announced with Dessau, WSP Canada (formerly Genivar) and Norda Stelo (ex-Roche).
The Bureau’s investigation has also led to four guilty pleas from ex-executives of the firms Cima+, Genivar and Dessau, accused of bid-rigging for contracts awarded by the municipality of Gatineau. They were sentenced to suspended prison sentences totalling five years and 11 months and 260 hours of community work.