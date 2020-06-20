Investigation on a “game” racist to the emergency room of a hospital in British Columbia
The minister of Health of British Columbia, Adrian Dix
British Columbia said Friday it has launched an investigation into allegations of “game”, racist in a hospital, where employees would bet on the blood alcohol levels of patients, particularly those of aboriginal origin.
“According to these allegations, a game was organised to guess the level of alcohol in the blood of patients admitted to emergency departments, particularly for aboriginal people and may be other” origins, has explained that the provincial minister of Health, Adrian Dix, during a press conference.
“If this is true, it is intolerable, unacceptable, and racist,” he added, announcing the opening of an independent investigation into these allegations ” very serious “. This survey has been entrusted to a former lawyer who will be responsible for the formulation of recommendations.
According to the association representing the métis nation in British Columbia, the game has been dubbed by employees ” The right price “, in reference to a famous game show.
Doctors and nurses must try to guess the level of blood alcohol content of patients admitted to the emergency room and they believe themselves to be of aboriginal origin, as accurately as possible. The winner is the one who comes closest to the exact result, without exceeding it.
The minister Ten has not clarified whether the personal defendants to have participated in this “game” have been suspended from their functions, or in what institution they work.
The Association métis Nation of British Columbia, regretted that the aboriginal people are too often victims of prejudice ” in the health system.
“The patients of First nations, Métis, or Inuit in need of emergency medical care in British Columbia are often considered to be intoxicated and they refuse a medical evaluation, which contributes to the worsening of their state of health and leads to pain unnecessary or even death,” says the association.
For the president of the association, Daniel Fontaine, this game is widespread but it is only part of the problem.
Interviewed by the CBC, he referred to a report in 2019, which reported many of the incidents “shocking and disturbing” racist targeting of indigenous peoples in the health system of the province.