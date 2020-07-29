Investigation on the long-term care in Ontario: there could be public hearings
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford
Share
July 29, 2020 14h06
Share
Investigation on the long-term care in Ontario: there could be public hearings
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
The commissioners who have been chosen to lead the independent inquiry into the system of long-term care in Ontario will be able to compel certain persons to testify or give evidence, summon witnesses and hold public hearings.
The government of progressive conservative Doug Ford has finally offered details regarding the independent inquiry Committee into the COVID-19 in the homes of long-term care.
At the head of this commission will sit, among others, the deputy chief justice Frank N. Marrocco. This last was at the head of the survey conducted in Ontario following the Walkerton tragedy, an E. coli outbreak caused by contaminated water in Walkerton, which had led to several deaths in may 2020.
The ontario government has also chosen to conduct the investigation, the former senior executive of the public service of Ontario Angela Coke and the former president and ceo of the Ottawa Hospital, Dr. Jack Kitts, who has just retired after 18 years at the helm of the Hospital.
The prime minister Ford has promised that he will give full independence to the three commissioners. “I want answers “, he repeated in a press conference.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: there is a difference between homes for the elderly private and public in Ontario?
> A nice retirement for Mike Harris
The official opposition at Queen’s Park claiming, since the beginning of the pandemic, a public inquiry and comprehensive independent rather than a commission of inquiry.
The investigation will focus on the transmission of the COVID-19 in homes for the elderly, the impact of the virus on the residents, employees and families, and the effectiveness of the measures taken by the province to prevent, isolate and contain the virus.
Mr. Ford has committed to spend the expenses that will be needed for a complete reform of the system of long-term care.
Recall that the crisis of the COVID-19 has particularly affected the homes of long-term care, which are managed by private corporations.
Their findings will be presented by April 2021, according to the deadlines set by the minister of long-term Care, Merrilee Fullerton.