Iran: economic problems will get worse if the virus spreads

The iranian rial has plunged to new lows against the us dollar in recent days because of the temporary closure of the economy, the closing of the borders and of the judgment of non-oil exports.
June 27, 2020 9h12
AFP
TEHRAN – The supreme leader of iran, ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Saturday that the country’s economic problems will get worse if the new coronavirus spreads to non-controlled, deploring the fact that the initial efforts to contain it have “diminished”.
The islamic Republic, which has officially identified its first case of Covid-19 in February, is the most affected country in the Middle East by the epidemic.
The authorities have cancelled public events and closed schools and businesses non-core in march before gradually removing the restrictions from April, to try to revive the country’s economy, stifled by the us sanctions.
“To say that something should be done to avoid the economic problems caused by the coronavirus is correct,” said ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a meeting with video conference with judicial officials.
“But in cases of neglect and extensive spread of the disease, the economic problems will also get worse”, he added, according to his official website.
The iranian rial has plunged to new lows against the us dollar in recent days because of the temporary closure of the economy, the closing of the borders and of the judgment of non-oil exports, according to analysts.
The economic problems in Iran have worsened since 2018, after the unilateral withdrawal of Washington in may of the agreement on the iranian nuclear issue and the re-imposition of u.s. sanctions against Tehran.
“The sacrifice of the nursing staff, the efforts of volunteer groups and the general cooperation of the population have made Iran one of the countries that have been most successful” in controlling the epidemic, said ayatollah Khamenei.
“But it was at the beginning (of the outbreak), and now, unfortunately, this attempt, and these efforts have decreased by the hand of some people and the authorities,” he lamented.
The iranian ministry of Health announced 2456 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 220 180.
The virus has caused 125 deaths over the same period, with the national balance sheet of the victims 10 364.
The official figures show a rising trend in new cases since the beginning of may, the date to which Iran had reached a low of new infections.
On several occasions, the government’s figures have been challenged by foreign experts as well as by some iranian officials that the suspect to be largely under-estimated.