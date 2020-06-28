Iran will remobilise the face of the coronavirus after a peak of death
June 28, 2020 9: 11
Agence France-Presse
TEHRAN — Mask mandatory in certain public places and a green light to the reinstatement of restrictive measures : in the face of an epidemic that did not fail, the iranian government has decreed the remobilization Sunday, the day after a call from the supreme leader to the vigilance.
The most affected country by the pandemic in the Middle East, Iran has a record of 144 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest in nearly three months, which bears the national balance sheet 10 508 dead.
On Saturday, the ayatollah Ali Khamenei had criticized the initial efforts to contain the disease have “declined on the part of some people and authorities”, warning that the country’s economic problems would get worse in the case of unchecked spread of the epidemic.
Iran has never imposed containment mandatory, but the authorities have several times called on the population to wear a mask in public, before decreeing that its use would be mandatory in the “indoor areas where there are groupings,” from Saturday, the beginning of the week in Iran.
Calling the Iranians to be prepared to face the virus “long term”, president Hassan Rohani has announced that the measure will be applied until July 22, and may be extended if necessary, at a meeting of the national Committee of fight against the pandemic broadcast by the State television.
Mr Rohani added that the ministry of Health had prepared a list of locations of collection risk, without giving details on possible sanctions in case of non-respect of the measure.
According to the vice-minister of Health, Iraj Harirchi, “the services will not be provided” to those who do not wear a mask in places such as government offices and shopping centres”.
On Saturday, the ministry of Health had launched a campaign “I am wearing a mask,” to encourage the Iranians to comply with the sanitary protocols.
But the application of the measure could be difficult, because according to the mayor of Tehran, Pirouz Hanachi, many people do not wear mask, especially in the public transport of the capital, where it is already mandatory.
“[Only] 50 % of the passengers in the subway wear masks […] and it is even less in the bus”, regretted Mr Hanachi, quoted by the semi-official agency Isna, adding do not have the resources to enforce the measure.
“Indifference”
The official figures show an upward trend of new cases confirmed since the beginning of may, the date to which Iran had reached a low of new infections.
In the last 24 hours, 2489 new cases were recorded, bringing the total to 222 699, while such a number of deaths (144 in a day) had not been recorded since the 5th of April.
The authorities have canceled public events, closed businesses, non-essential and prohibited any travel between the provinces in march before gradually removing the restrictions from April, to try to revive the country’s economy, stifled by the us sanctions réimposées by Washington after its withdrawal in 2018 of the agreement on the iranian nuclear issue.
But the epidemic is not declining not, the authorities are resolved Sunday to give the green light for the provinces most affected — those classified “red” depending on the scale of risk established by the authorities — to restore the restrictions on their population.
According to Mr. Rohani, the authorization will also be extended to the provinces with counties — subdivision of the provinces — “red”.
“The provincial committee of any county red may propose réimposer of limitations for a week and can be extended if necessary, he assured.
The county of Zanjan (north-west) has already reimposed such measures for two weeks, said on Sunday its governor, Aliréza Asgari, stating that the decision had been taken because of”a certain indifference on the part of residents” and “the recovery in the number of deaths in recent weeks.”
The restrictions include the closure of the halls of marriage and the prohibition of the funeral organized in the mosques, because they can lead to major groupings, added Mr. Asgari.