Irina Shayk was suspected of an affair with a famous Hollywood heartthrob
Last year was for the Russian supermodel Irina Shayk is difficult. A few months ago she broke up with actor Bradley Cooper. However, apparently, the mannequin was not long left alone.
Omnipresent paparazzi have caught 34-year-old Shake in the company of 33-year-old art dealer Vito Schnabel for a walk in new York. Irene and Vito walked the streets of Manhattan, bought water, made a few phone calls, and then went straight to the apartment Schnabel. It is worth noting that this is contrary to the rules of quarantine in new York.
Model Irina Shayk and gallerist Vito Schnabel in new York? It should be noted that Vito Schnabel is the son of Director Julianne Schnabel. Was in a relationship with Heidi Klum, demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Madalina of Genea and others.
Photos of the pair have already appeared in social networks. So far, neither the model nor the art dealer did not make any statements about any romantic relationship.
Meanwhile, fans interested in – who is Vito Schnabel? He is known in Hollywood heartthrob. He managed to twist novels with such stars as Liv Tyler, demi Moore, amber heard, Heidi Klum and many others. It is worth noting that Schnabel often chooses older women.
