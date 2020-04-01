Irkutsk DPS officer stopped a drunk driver, on the move, leaping into the car
In the Irkutsk region the inspector of traffic police ran up to and stopped the car, at the wheel which sat drunk driver. This was reported by the official representative of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Russia Irina Wolf.
Local drivers called the police and said that in the village of Traktovaya SUV Toyota makes dangerous maneuvers on the roadway. The place went to the dress dorozhno-patrol service, who found the car alleged infringer and tried to stop her.
“He grossly violated traffic rules, creating a real threat to the security of life and health of other road users. When the driver significantly reduced the speed, senior Lieutenant of police Evgenie Aksenov has caught up with the vehicle the offender running. Opening the back door, he jumped into the cabin of the suspect’s vehicle. Adopted measures the car was stopped,” said Wolf.
Behind the wheel of the car was a local resident, in the passenger seat three people, one of whom is the owner of the SUV. In the driver’s blood revealed of 1.87 ppm of alcohol, it was later revealed that he had previously been sentenced to two years probation for a traffic violation.
The violator was brought to administrative responsibility, the question on excitation of criminal case. Managed to stop the SUV of the inspector of the interior Ministry has called “the fastest COP.”
