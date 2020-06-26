Jack Hastings (Chris Cooper) agrees to be present as mayor after the performances, the top strategist democrat Gary Zimmer (Steve Carrell).
June 23, 2020
Updated on June 26, 2020 4h03
Irresistible: follow the money! ***
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / To the extent that one is interested in the u.s. election, Irresistible acts as a magnet. Because it is the second feature film of fiction of the ex-leader featured Jon Stewart and that he is counting on a strong cast. Almost a satire, or so little, depending on your point of view, the comedy describes with great acuity, and wry humour of the circus the media-policy with our neighbours to the South. And, above all, the disproportionate influence of money in the democratic process…
Stewart, who wrote the screenplay, has located the action in the aftermath of the election of 8 November 2016 and focuses its operation on Gary Zimmer (Steve Carrell). A wizard of the top strategist in the democratic party, he presents a video, which became viral, where a ex-Marine is a passionate advocate for the rights of illegal immigrants to the city council.
However, Deerlaken, Wisconsin, is located in the heart of rural America, the pickup truck, country music (we get to hear, not once, but twice, the classic Rhinestone Cowboy Glen Campbell) and the cities périclitantes. We vote more naturally to the right.
Zimmer sees Jack Hastings (Chris Cooper) a unique opportunity to conquer the moderates in the Heartland. Despite his initial reluctance, and thanks to a nudge from Diana Hastings (Mackenzie Davis), he convinces the colonel to become a farmer to stand as mayor.
Zimmer will soon deploy the heavy artillery, the republicans are going to join the dance by delegating Faith Brewster (Rose Byrne), her fierce rival.