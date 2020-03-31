Iryna Bilyk said, it refers to the bride of the son
Fear of letting go of a child to adulthood is familiar to most parents, Iryna Bilyk, Pavlo Zibrov no exception. How to relate to the second halves of their children, the artists told in the “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.
Irina Bilyk was able to let go of his son, knowing that he will be better.
“Today he is studying at the University, soon it will end”, – shared the singer.
As for my personal life, my son has a serious relationship, and he’s thinking about marriage. Iryna Bilyk is very proud that today Gleb makes his own decisions.
“Alice is so kind and nice girl. She’s like a daughter to me. I would have to get on with it. But they don’t want. Gleb and Alisa such freedom-loving children! They like a completely different life than what we used to do”, – admitted the singer.
And while the singer is happy independent decisions and of the son and his relationship with his girlfriend, her colleague, Pavlo Zibrov, not willing to release the daughter to float freely.
“When the daughter begins to grow up and blossom, then for every dad this difficult period. Cavaliers line up”, – said the singer.
The daughter of a popular singer meets with her boyfriend for 4 years.
“I know Andrew and his family for 18 years. He is our. Needs children, lived alone and came to visit. We to them and they to us. Definitely” – said Pavlo Zibrov.