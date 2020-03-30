“Is it a vegetable”: Dzhigarkhanyan much passed
Order Armen Borisovich, who used to see the audience no more, said his close friend.
read 813 times
The horrific details of life disappeared Armen Dzhigarkhanyan told his close friend mark Rudinshtein. According to him, people’s artist of the USSR and Russia no longer understand what is happening around.
“Unfortunately, Armen Borisovich, which we all knew before is gone, it Is a vegetable that does not understand what is happening to him”, – noted with regret it.
Dzhigarkhanyan suffers from diabetes, which he “almost finished”. Also on the health of the artist is reflected and strife with ex-spouses, who without hesitation went to the main channels of the country to analyze their personal life.
Not able to fully Armen Borisovich to recover from a messy divorce with Vitalina Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya, Rudinshtein said. “Today, for her Chaliapin – played material” – quoted by his indignation, “the Source”.
Informed about their concerns about the status of the artist expressed herself Vitalina Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya. A woman who has lived with the Director for nearly 15 years said let go and forgive all the bad things your ex and are willing to tell the truth about their marriage, in particular, to give the juicy details.