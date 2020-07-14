Is the port of the visor should be in transit?
Photo: Juan Karita Archives Agence France-Presse
In Bolivia, a woman wears a mask and a visor in the bus.
Alexander Shields and
Alexis Riopel
July 14, 2020
- Health
A reader asked us, rightly, if the port of the visor alone was considered sufficient to comply with the new requirement to cover her face in public transport. “I am unable to breathe with a mask on my mouth and on my nose”, explained to us it to justify its request.
According to government documentation, it requires the wearing of the “cover face, also known as mask craft”. However, even if the settlement is already entered in the application, preliminary, no ministerial decree was officially the detail, Monday, in the middle of the afternoon. Interviewed by Le Devoir, a communications officer of the ministry of Health and social Services could not immediately say whether wearing a visor only needed.
It is, therefore, a story to follow.
