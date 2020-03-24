Islambek Kuat: Now is not the time to think about finances. All not make any money

27-year-old midfielder, “Orenburg”, one of the leaders of the national team of Kazakhstan told about the life in isolation.

“THE FAMILY DID NOT HAVE TIME TO FLY FROM KAZAKHSTAN TO THE CLOSURE OF THE BORDER”

Artem Dzyuba has complained that hardly transfers a quarantine in the championship of Russia. And how have you been?

– It would be better if the family was there. Communicate with family, of course, is not enough.

– How do you keep fit?

– All the players, “Orenburg” distributed training program at home. In the apartment there are all conditions. Several times out in the gym.

– Being in an enclosed space affect you psychologically?

– Well, what choice? Quarantine – a necessary measure in a pandemic. And everyone should now think about people’s health. There is nothing more valuable. Again, there is only one family did not have time to fly out of Kazakhstan before the border was closed. Now communicate online. Three or four times a day getting in touch. They also sit at home and observe the quarantine.

– As the situation in Kazakhstan?

– In Alma-ATA and Nur-Sultan population in isolation.

“YOU CAN BUY IN THE STORE YOGURT FOR BREAKFAST, THE REST OF ORDER SHIPPING”

– What happens in Orenburg?

– As far as I know, one case of infection already identified. However, not in the Orenburg and Buzuluk. The person was immediately isolated. The rest – more or less. A panic, as in large cities, not felt. Although many, of course, still bought buckwheat and toilet paper in stores. According to the classics. In Kazakhstan, by the way, these goods are also in high demand.

– And you stocks doing?

– No. (Laughs.) In General, rarely go to the store. You can buy yogurt for Breakfast. The rest of the order delivery. It’s more convenient and safer. Prefer ready meals. Cook out of me, to be honest, no.

– After a few days a week, “Orenburg” resumed team training. Discuss only the topic of coronavirus?

– Well, where to go? The news is about the coronavirus and say. In political, in economic, in All sports… I wonder how struggling with the problem in other teams. On Monday we asked: “Who wants to train?” All raised their hands – and the work began. In the normal mode. Continue bezvylazno sit at home nobody wants.

– So you agree with the Film that no football is boring?

– Definitely.

“LOOK ON YOUTUBE “COMEDY CLUB” AND ALL THAT”

Than took free time at home?

– Trained and lay on the couch. Looked different transmission on YouTube.

News?

– No, sports, entertainment. “Comedy club” and all that.

– On Russian TV bezrybe began to show the Belarus League…

– I haven’t seen a single match. Not that uninteresting, just my apartment with the TV some problems, not all channels are shown. So the more you communicate with friends via video link, asking how the situation in the world.

OWN BUSINESS Islambek KUAT Born January 12, 1993 in the city of Agadyr (Karaganda region). Midfielder. He played for “Astana” (2010, 2012 – 2014), “Okzhetpes” (2011), “Aktobe” (2012), “Kairat” (2014 – 2019) and Orenburg (from 2020). Three times Vice-champion of Kazakhstan (2013, 2015, 2016). The three-time winner of the Cup of Kazakhstan (2014, 2015, 2017). The Owner Of The Supercup Of Kazakhstan (2017). 31 games and 4 goals in the national team of Kazakhstan.

– During the pause, the physical condition did not lose?

For four days it was impossible.

– Well, if you all again, went home, and pause without training will be delayed?

– Don’t want to think about bad prognoses. In different countries the situation is developing differently. A lot depends on the city where you are. It is clear that in Orenburg everything should be calmer than in the huge Moscow, which attracts people from all over the world. I hope the situation will improve.

“IT WOULD MAKE SENSE NOT TO FINISH THIS CHAMPIONSHIP”

The legionaries are now more difficult, than the Russians?

– Of course. Without family during the break hard. Plus pressure uncertainty. No one knows whether to resume the championship.

– Fear that contracts can be cut?

Now the finances are not exactly in the first place. The most important thing is to stop the virus. All not make any money.

– Are you prepared for the fact that FIFA allow clubs to reduce payments for a period of quarantine?

– Yes, such conversations go. But this force majeure, players and clubs need to find a mutually beneficial solution. Now all is not easy.

– How would you react to the recognition of the results of the championship of Russia on the results of 22 rounds?

– Perhaps it would be a good option. At least another month any matches will not. That makes the full fees. And the pause is likely to last. So when to finish the championship? There are in fact near the start of the new season. So, to keep everyone in limbo, it would be possible to end it at this point. The more that the competition of Russia do not concern, there are no clubs in the RPL.

“IT’S A SHAME THAT CANCELLED OUR PERSONAL DERBY WITH BLACK”

– You came to Orenburg in the winter. Able to evaluate the level of the Russian Premier League?

– Your League is stronger than Kazakhstan, that’s for sure. All just super. The tournament lived up to my expectations.

What places would fight “Orenburg” in the championship of Kazakhstan?

– Claimed to be in the top three.

– Who in the team you most often communicate?

– With Fedor Chernykh. We’ve been friends. And yet – with Timur Aupova, Andrei Klimovich, Misha sivakovym. In General, the team very friendly atmosphere.

– Euro 2020 was moved to the summer of 2021. And the League of Nations, the UEFA General can cancel…

– Calmly refer to such conversations. It is not excluded, and the Olympics this year will not see… only Bad thing is that in case of cancellation of the League of Nations will not take place the match between Kazakhstan and Lithuania, who are in the same group. Our teams, by the way, was at the end of March to play in a friendly match. It too was canceled. And for us with Fedor Black it was a crucial local Derby. We’ve already discussed, tuned, and now this! It’s a shame.