It became known as sex safe during quarantine
Gonzalo Quintana, a specialist in behavioral neuroscience from the canadian Concordia University (Canada) revealed the rules of having sex in a pandemic coronavirus infection.
This material was published on the portal of The Conversation.According to Quintana, at the moment there is no absolute evidence that the coronavirus is transmitted sexually (through vaginal, oral and anal sex). Meanwhile, the scientist recalled that clearly documented cases of transmission Covid-19 include not only airborne way, but fecal-oral.
Quintana still recommends couples at the time of a pandemic of Chinese coronavirus to avoid sexual intercourse with penetration. Best of all, in his opinion, to appease his libido erotic massage, sexting, courtship, mutual Masturbation, watching or reading erotica.