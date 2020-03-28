It became known, what are the drugs save from the coronavirus in Italy
Patients COVID-19 in Italy treated with complex drugs, in particular anti-malarial, antiviral and protivovirusnyh. In addition, in some cases, the doctors suggest to prevent the quartz lamp, alcohol (not excessively) and disinfection with chlorinated substances, but in large quantity.
This is stated in one of the treatment protocols of coronavirus in Italy.
According to doctors, COVID-19 manifested typical symptoms of the flu, but without a rhinitis – only swelling of the mucous membranes. 2-4 day, the patient feels pain in trachea and chest; strengthening of dry cough. Over time, the complicated breath. Among the possible symptoms – mild tachycardia, fatigue, fever.
The main symptom of infection in the blood, say the Italians, is lymphopenia, and clinical signs of pneumonia may not be.
Coronavirus infection in Italy treat Plaquenil – antimalarial drug that blocks the receptors АПФ2: 200 mg 2 times / day; administered from 5 to 20 days depending on the severity of the symptoms. The drug is used for chest pain and severe coughs, and pneumonia.
For the prevention and treatment of pneumonia – Azithromycin. Antibiotic take 500 mg 1 times/day on an empty stomach for three consecutive days.
In severe cases of pneumonia physicians are used Tocilizumab. The Protocol also has Kaletrais an antiviral remedy, vitamin C (2 g/day for treatment; 500-1000 mg/ day for prevention).
The Italians are strongly not recommended for the treatment of COVID-19 aerosols and corticosteroids are not desirable and antipyretic drugs, except paracetamol. This is due to lack of temperature in most cases, because it appears at the stage of pneumonia.
At the same time, doctors advise to keep at home a bottle of oxygen, ascorbic acid, quartz lamp; disinfected chlorinated substances consumed in small amounts alcohol and proteins Purina.