It is too early to déconfiner the Greater Montreal area, judge the LIBERALS
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The interim leader of the PLQ, Pierre Arcand
It is “too early” to déconfiner the Greater Montreal, judge of the Quebec liberal Party (QLP).
Quebec has announced its schedule gradually to the déconfinement : may 11, in the metropolitan region of Montreal and as soon as this Monday in the rest of the province.
These two dates, three sectors will begin their activities : the retail trade, the construction industry and the manufacturing sector.
But it is too fast for Montreal, argued the interim leader of the PLQ, Pierre Arcand, who held a press briefing to share this position behind the CHSLD Vigi Mont-Royal, one of the most affected by the COVID-19 in the province. According to the most recent figures published, the CHSLD, which is located in the district of Mont-Royal-Outremont, there were 186 residents infected by the disease.
The situation is not under control in the Greater Montreal area, he argues, to explain the position of his party.
He points out that there is not that NURSING homes and other residences for seniors where there are outbreaks of COVID-19 : there is also the communal transmission in several neighbourhoods of Montreal, including Montreal-North and LaSalle.
The leader of the official opposition believes that the government must increase significantly the number of tests carried out before you decide on a date for a déconfinement.
Mr. Arcand also calls for the daily press briefings in Montreal, with public health and with Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for the metropolis.