It is wrong to claim that teenagers have been forgotten, ” said the minister Roberge
The minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge
Share
May 20, 2020 10h48
Share
It is wrong to claim that teenagers have been forgotten, ” said the minister Roberge
Caroline
The Canadian Press
QUEBEC – No student quebec has not been forgotten during the pandemic, said Wednesday in committee the minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge.
He was responding to a question from the liberal member Marwah Rizqy, which spoke of the anxiety experienced by the 330 000 secondary school students who have been forgotten, ” she says.
Mr. Roberge requested to avoid “cheapen” the word “forgotten”, before indicating that it was on the eve of the drop scenarios for the new school year in September.
He will present these scenarios to the council of ministers on Wednesday, and then to network partners the following day. The minister then plans to consult with the opposition mps on Monday, in order to enhance the plan for the new school year.
Contrary to what he claimed last week, Mr. Roberge now wants to “rule out” the scenario with a distance education only to students of secondary school in September.
On the other hand, the idea of a popular sandwich seems to be making its way to the ministry, welcomed the mp and pq’s Véronique Hivon.
In addition, the minister of Education had not ruled out putting it on the foot of development camps this summer for high school students, saying that, “thinking ahead on this issue”.
Schools with a regional vocation in hot areas will reopen “soon,” said Mr. Roberge.
“A few people have said that the teens have been forgotten. There is no one who has been forgotten or our 5 years, or 8 years, or 12 years of age, or our youth”, he said.
“The constraints were such that we were obliged to close our schools, like almost all the states of the North America, in the West and almost to the size of the planet. Does this mean that each state has abandoned or forgotten its teenagers? I think it is wrong to say that.”