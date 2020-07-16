It should be “absolutely, that there is more discipline in the bars,” says Legault
The premier of Quebec, François Legault reiterated that his government was going to monitor very closely the situation in the bars of the province.
July 15, 2020 17h54
Stéphane Blais
The Canadian Press
Crossing to Rivière-du-Loup, the prime minister of Québec, François Legault, said he had “absolutely that there is more discipline in the bars”.
Mr. Legault reiterated that his government was going to monitor very closely the situation in the drinking establishments of the province. He indicated that the employees of 35 bars 36 have visited in the last few days by the public Health were not wearing the personal protective equipment required in the region of Bas-Saint-Laurent.
In a press briefing, the prime minister has spoken of the screening of the COVID-19. He deplored wait times in Montreal, and stated that the public Health would correct the shot.
In the last days, public Health has urged the clientele of the bars to be tested because of the spread of the virus in some of the institutions of the metropolis.
The queue for several hours
In the wake of this call, the attendance of some clinics, like that of the Hôtel-Dieu of Montreal was so strong that some people waited in line outside for several hours.
A situation that was reported to the mayor of Montreal during a press conference Wednesday.
“I am happy, I am touched that Montrealers and Montreal meet in large numbers, this is good news, but we make them wait 4 or 5 hours, this is not acceptable,” said Valerie Plant.
The prime minister Legault also finds the situation unacceptable, and reiterates that the distribution of the testing capacity must be corrected : “It was an offer of service, which should be able to take easily and without too much waiting 16 000 customers per day. However, one has about 10 000 clients per day and there are long waits. Obviously, our offer is not located in the right places.”
The prime minister added that there was a “new dynamic since a few days” because of the call of the public Health makes to the young people who frequent the bars.
“The bars may be concentrated at some locations where we have not been able yet to build up sufficient capacity to make tests, it is in the process of adjusting it and the doctor (Horacio) Arruda takes care of that.”