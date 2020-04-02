“It was real”: Asmus openly talked about the controversial film
Famous Russian actress Christina Asmus, which became famous for the role of Varya in the TV series “Interns” and disgraced the filming of the movie “the Text” often pleases fans of bright articles in your Instagram.
This time the wife of a Russian comedian Garik Kharlamov showed a video backstage of the shooting for fashion gloss, which also gives an interview to the journalist of the edition.
In front of the camera, the star appears in different and very risque images. But in videoanonsa it makes a very candid statement. In particular, one of the highlights is the phrase “the Sex was real”, rather the question was about the controversial film “the Text”, in which was a bed scene. Also in this interview, Christina told me about the betrayal, the complexes, the rest without Kharlamov and child injury. Fans are not passed by and began to enthusiastically discuss the new publication of the actress falling asleep with compliments.