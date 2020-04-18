“It will be necessary to rebuild a greener economy”
Several experts invite us to reflect on the opportunity to turn to an economic system that is more virtuous and more sustainable.
In full pandemic COVID-19, the question of the post-crisis is already on everyone’s lips. What is the rebuilding for the future ? How to recover from this economic tsunami ? Several economists invite us to reflect on the opportunity to turn to a system that is more virtuous and more sustainable.
From its office in Sherbrooke, professor Alain Webster goes straight to the point : “We do not have the right to be wrong ; it will be necessary to rebuild a more green economy. It is essential and fundamental ! “
For the university, who is interested in the economic tools of environmental management, the crisis of the coronavirus leads to think about the economic model that will emerge tomorrow. “Suddenly, it’s going to have to make quick choices. At the scale of Quebec and Canada, governments will need to invest massively in consistency with a green economy, a priority that was already set by the government, Legault. But we must not turn back now. “
Despite this very difficult context, Alain Webster invites you to take advantage of this period to ” determine what will be our companies “. “The entire planet is “on pause”, but it is reassuring to see a degree of social cohesion in the crisis. “A” strategy “that should be” continue “. “How to restart an economic component ? How will people work, live, eat ? All these questions arise now. The great nuance now is that the crisis leads to such a pressure that it can’t be wrong. “To achieve the goal set by the united nations and” to become carbon neutral in three decades “, it is necessary to assume ” an economic policy that is ambitious and sustainable “, warns Alain Webster.
An economy more circular
A direction that focuses also Luciano Barin-Cruz, teacher at HEC Montreal, which considers that, despite the difficult circumstances and weighing, that the time is right to consider new ways. “We should seek to rebuild an economy more circular, by encouraging people to buy local, without falling into populist discourse but, by posing a question : where does the raw material ? “
In this sense, the initiative of the packed blue was launched by the prime minister François Legault ” is interesting “. “This expands the consciousness to focus the micro-entrepreneurs. It creates the bases for entrepreneurial more solid, it reduces the transport and the emission of greenhouse gases. It is good for the ecological transition. “The specialist believes in the emergence of “new possibilities” : the recovery of waste for example, “who may also have a positive ecological impact,” he says, ” and to reduce enotre dependence on raw materials “.
The crisis of the COVID-19 can have this constructive. “It may be the time to develop value chains that are hybrids, to bring together actors from different domains. We have seen how a solidarity economy and resilient can be put in place quickly. There is currently a trend to a collaborative spirit, the notion of community takes on its full meaning. We can see how certain organizations, such as community centers, have an important impact. “
Similarities with the environmental crisis
Even if the pandemic experienced in large scale seems to the first time, it is possible to observe some similarities with the environmental crisis which, a few weeks ago still fuel our daily lives. It is in any case the reflection of Justin Caron, a professor in the Department of applied economics at HEC Montréal. “It’s a bit the same dynamics as for the problem of climate change, but at an accelerated rate. “
The epidemic ” seemed, at first,distant and poorly visible, with the virus, such as the CO2 are invisible enemies “, explains the economist. “It is also difficult to predict the implications and the risk, it therefore seems necessary to give some confidence to the experts. And like the environmental crisis, this pandemic requires collective action. With the COVID-19, ignore the social distancing contributes to the spread of the disease and is harmful to society. In terms of the environment, consuming goods that emit a lot of CO2, such as the car and the plane, is detrimental to the company. For climate change, we cannot afford to wait for the threat to be directly tangible before acting and accept the need for collective action. “
But then again, this situation could accelerate some of the changes, promoting an economy that is more environmentally responsible. “There are low interest rates and a lot of labor on the free market : companies should be encouraged to take the opportunity to invest in the lasting. The government can also use the “economic stimulus” [spending to curb the recession] for environmental reasons : to invest in infrastructure or sustainable jobs. “Another track :” people will get used to more of a virtual [tele-working, telemedicine, video conferencing, etc], which can reduce the demand for transport. It will encourage these behaviours in the long term. “
This paradigm shift would be possible ” with policy-neutral and effective, such as carbon taxes. “On this point, Justin Caron joined Alain Webster : these taxes will be needed to offset the effect of lower oil prices.
“It must not let the consumers and the firms think that energy is cheap and will stay that way to start buying big cars,” notes Justin Caron. It is necessary to put in place the right incentives for the economy to restructure in a way that is less intensive in CO2. The seizures are from this point of view there is an opportunity if they are accompanied by good actions. “