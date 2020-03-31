Italian museums have released electronic children’s book about the coronavirus
Several Italian museums specialized on exhibitions for children, together with the educational center of La citta dei bambini e dei ragazzi, released electronic “galactic guide to the coronavirus for curious kids”.
The guide can be downloaded – including in Russian on the website of the Children’s Museum of Verona, said evropul’s.
In the small booklet tells you as a coronavirus, which causes the symptoms he have sick and what to do to avoid that. The authors explained that the objective of the project is to tell about the “germ-wanderer”, which changes people’s habits.