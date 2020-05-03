Italy: rebound in the number of deaths, with 474 dead in 24 hours
Nearly 29,000 people have been killed by the coronavirus in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic.
May 2, 2020
ROME — Italy announced on Saturday that the largest number of deaths in the 24 hours since the 21 April, with 474 deaths, according to the official report of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The rebound came two days before the beginning of the process of déconfinement of the country. It is now almost 29 000 people (28 710) which have been killed by the coronavirus in the peninsula, first country hit in Europe, and one of the most bereaved with the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain and France.
The positive trend of the reflux of the pandemic, however, seems to be continuing in terms of healing (1665), reduction of hospitalizations either in traditional services (17 357) or in the intensive care unit (1539), and a decrease in the number of patients registered (100 704), the lowest since April 11.
“I implore you, do not lower the guard”, had said Saturday morning, prior to the publication of these figures, the head of the unit responsible for responding to the pandemic, Domenico Arcuri.
“Monday, phase II begins. We need to be aware that this will be the beginning of an even greater challenge”, had insisted the manager.
He had warned the Italians that the “relative freedom” that they would win Monday would be called into question in the case of a restart of the contagion.
“We need to maintain social distancing, a high level of hygiene and maximum masks. We have done the maximum in the light of our capacitiés. From Monday, it depends on you,” he warned.