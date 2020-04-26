Italy sings Bella Ciao to windows [VIDEO]
The Italians are at the window Saturday on the occasion of the Feast of the Liberation, to sing the song of the Partisans, <em>Bella Ciao</em>.
April 25, 2020 18h49
Italy sings Bella Ciao to windows [VIDEO]
ROME — Locked in them for a month and a half, the Italians are at the window Saturday on the occasion of the Feast of the Liberation, to sing their anthem, but also the song of the Partisans, Bella Ciao.
Fighter planes have unleashed the colours tricolour on top of a Rome sunny, the streets empty because of confinement in these times of pandemic coronavirus.
But a few minutes, rather, thousands of people had started singing the Bella Ciao on the occasion of this celebration, which marks the liberation of Milan, Turin and Genoa in 1945, and the defeat of the nazis in the peninsula.
The choice of this song, very marked on the left, has sparked gnashing of teeth of Italians who do not recognize themselves.
“I respect those who have given in the past life for the freedom of our country, but I consider a priority at this time, rather than singing Bella Ciao, to help with the money the citizens who are in need”, wrote on Twitter Matteo Salvini, head of the League (far-right), the first party of the country. “This morning, a priest told me that we couldn’t celebrate” the mass in public, “while others may do the festival”, he continued.
The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, elected in a left region gained to the League of Matteo Salvini, had invited a friend, the musician Saturnino, for playing Bella Ciao on the balcony of the hotel de ville, in front of the few passers-by.
The president of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, has laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown Soldier where he made a mask on the face, a ceremony held in a small committee. Even his escort stayed away from the tomb.
Ally of hitler’s Germany, the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini had been overthrown in July 1943 and arrested, before being freed by a commando in the German institute in Salo (north), a puppet regime supported by the nazi troops who had so strengthened their presence in the peninsula where the fans were more active over the months.
