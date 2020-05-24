Italy: the Romans return to the beach, but still not on the sun loungers
Very severely affected by the epidemic of disease Covid-19 has made more than 32 000 words in three months, the peninsula has accelerated its déconfinement this week, with the reopening of many shops, bars and restaurants. Swimming pools and gym clubs will be in theory once again accessible the next week.
May 23, 2020 11h27
Sonia Logre
Agence France-Presse
FREGENE — After more than two months of confinement at home due to outbreak of new coronavirus, the Romans are back on their beaches regional this weekend. They can do sports, walk, swim, but for the time being, prohibition to put his towel on the ground… and the police is watching!
Under a beautiful sky sunny spring, they are hundreds of walkers on Saturday, as a couple, family or with a dog on a leash, to enjoy the beach in Fregene, on the coast of the Lazio region, has found an AFP journalist.
Some will lap all smiles in the water, the more athletes are jumping into lengths of breaststroke or front crawl. Paddles and scooters are back on the water, with a backdrop of the kitesurfs to the parachute inflated by the wind.
Iodine and spaghetti
The onlookers daring to pose in a swimsuit on their towel, the time of sun-bathing. The time that a municipal police officer and local officials to the yellow fluorescent jackets come quietly remind them that it is prohibited to lie down on the sand before re-opening full of beaches in the region on may 29. This is all in good humor and the sheer joy of the newfound freedom.
“I was in so much haste, the sea-me missed so much… Breathe a little iodine, to put the feet in the sand, in the water, eat a small dish of spaghetti! It is enough for me,” smiles Arianna Tucci, an inhabitant of Rome, arrival in the morning even in the weekend.
“I do not know if not we will be able to travel abroad this summer. Well, otherwise, we will spend our vacation here! It’s been a long time that this does not happen to us and there are so many beautiful places in Italy!”, she says.
“It has been a little difficult for everyone, but I think that it was serious. We are in the process of escape” from the crisis of the Covid-19, does she want to believe.
“The sea, it is something that you can live alone, without a person! After all these days spent cooped up at home, it is the most beautiful experience to do to regain the feeling of freedom. And also be relax!”, welcomes Angelo Sabatino, professor at Rome.
With the exception of municipal police, very few people are wearing surgical masks, some of which, obviously used, lie already thrown on the brown sand.
Scattered order
The access to the beaches, and especially their economic activities is permitted, but varies from one region to another and is done so in a haphazard manner, with as a common principle to impose a minimum of social distancing to avoid crowding and prevent transmission of the virus.
According to a government decree, which entered into force on may 18, there must be at least 10m2 around each parasol (in practice 3 to 3.50 metres between umbrellas), 1.5 m between the sun-loungers or towels. Team games or beach as the beach volleyball are to be avoided, but the activities on the water (surfing, windsurfing, etc) are allowed.
The beaches are already open, in Liguria (North-West), Veneto (North-East). They are accessible from this Saturday in Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany (centre), and Campania (Naples and the islands) to the public beaches as private.
“I’m not worried, because the provisions make it clear though that the mask is not mandatory that in the closed spaces, it is not mandatory to the outside. The important thing is to respect the distance meter,” says Angelo.
“People who are side-by-side on the beach, it is because they are of the same family, they live together, and therefore that it is not a problem,” he assumed.