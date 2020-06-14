Italy : tourists return to Venice
Around the canal the Rialto bridge, visitors were confined to the alleys of the City of the Doges, and the famous gondolas and vaporettos loaded with passengers sailed again on the channels.
Share
June 13 2020 13: 40 pm
Updated at 16h34
Share
Italy : tourists return to Venice
AFP
Agence France-Presse
VENICE — The tourists were returning in large numbers Saturday in Venice, on the occasion of the reopening of the Doge’s Palace after four months of a pandemic, found the AFP.
Italian and foreign, they were hundreds of visitors in the queue over more than 300 metres St Mark’s square, in front of the ticket windows in the ducal Palace.
A thousand internet reservation had been recorded for that day of reopening, according to a news agency the local.
Describing this sudden influx, the agency Ansa evoked even a small “assault” on the ducal Palace.
“There were people who lined up at 8: 00 this morning and, to be honest, we had hoped much,” welcomed to the AFP Maria Cristina Gribaudi, president of the Foundation of museums, civic Venice.
“It is a very strong emotion, such as a first day of school”, she rejoiced.
Inside the palace, the mask is mandatory, the signs encourage everywhere to “keep the distance” and all the rooms are controlled to avoid the groups of visitors.
After months without a tourist -or almost-this Saturday marks a clear change, with a city of Venice frequented almost normally, as an ordinary weekend of spring.
The souvenir shops have made their reappearance on the place Saint-Marc, almost all of the shops and restaurants -including the historic Café Florian – have reopened.
Around the canal the Rialto bridge, visitors were confined to the alleys of the City of the Doges, and the famous gondolas and vaporettos loaded with passengers sailed again on the channels.
“If the language +spoken+ is the Italian, the German, and, surprisingly, the French are many,” said Ansa.
“We hope to have in the future a tourism slow. This does not mean less tourism, but a better, a good organization,” explained an officer of the museums of the city, Gabriella Belli.
While the epidemic of Covid-19 now appears to be nearing completion (over 34,000 deaths) and that the country is moving since the beginning of may in his déconfinement, monuments, famous buildings, museums and landmarks are almost all now reopened: the Saint Peter’s basilica in Rome, the Vatican Museums, the Borghese Gallery and the Capitoline museums, the site of Pompeii, the leaning tower of Pisa, the cathedrals of Florence and Milan, etc..
Hoping to relaunch quickly, the key sector of tourism and to capture the maximum amount of foreign visitors this summer, the country reopened its borders on 3 June.