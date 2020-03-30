It’s all about him: films about Vincent van Gogh
In honor of the birthday of Vincent van Gogh’s remember the most famous movies about the artist.
“Why did you decide that you are an artist?” “Because I can’t do anything else. Believe me, I tried.” When actor Willem Dafoe speaks this phrase in the film “van Gogh. On the threshold of eternity”, it becomes clear why at the Venice film festival he was awarded the Volpi Cup for best actor. In the eyes of Defoe no pain, no insanity – just a desire to create. And the film is Julian Schnabel about it – about the passion for the art. A new interpretation of the artist’s life the Director has a very poetic visual style, and the work of Willem Dafoe has mesmerized not only the audience but also the American film Academy for the role that van Gogh has nominated it on “Oscar” for the fourth time.
In 2010-m to year on the screens out drama “van Gogh: portrait of written words”, filmed by the BBC team. Played the famous artist Briton Benedict Cumberbatch, who managed to convey the n screen all the drama of the artist’s life. Film based on van Gogh’s letters to his younger brother Theodore, therefore, this film is considered one of the most historically accurate film adaptations.
Brit Tim Roth, best known for the striking roles from Quentin Tarantino, in the distant 1990, the year also played Vincent van Gogh. In the drama “Vincent & Theo” he’s actually not so much words, but the actor manages to reveal your character with the proper inflections, tones, glance. Critics have noted great attention to detail in this painting – the artist’s life and his entourage are shown as realistic as possible and without unnecessary artistic frills. The main focus of the picture – the relationship between Vincent and his brother Theodore, who supported him throughout his life.
The main difference of the painting “van Gogh. With love, Vincent” from previous works of the artist – this is no ordinary film, and animation, which is also completely painted with oil paints on boards. Worked on its creation from 125 artists who drew 62 450 images in the same technique which worked and van Gogh. The film itself will be a great guide for those who want to learn more not only about the life of the Dutchman, but it works. “Van Gogh. With love, Vincent” called the film heritage of the artist.
Hard to believe, but Hollywood actor kirk Douglas, who on 9 December, celebrated his 102nd birthday, has played the Dutch artist for more than 60 years ago. This role brought him the award “Golden globe”. Van Gogh in the performance of Douglas was full of energy, emotional and stressed reckless. Unmarked picture based on the novel by Irving stone “Lust for life” and at the time was warmly received by critics. By the way, she received four nominations for “Oscar”, of which “shot” one – actor Anthony Quinn, who played in the drama of Gauguin, was named best supporting actor.