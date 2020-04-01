“It’s disgusting to listen”: the network has criticised Emma Watson for speaking out about same-sex relationships
The actress has caused public outrage.
The star of “Harry Potter” Emma Watson has an active civil position and quite often speaks about certain significant problems in society. The actress often finds support among his fans, but this time something went wrong…
So, in an interview with Teen Vogue Emma expressed their opinions about tradicionnyh relations and relations between couples with gay. In particular, Watson called the relationship of same-sex couples some of the most healthy:
“They discuss many things with each other, make agreements, discuss your expectations and assumptions. I was also inspired kinki-culture (sex parties, where people are free to engage in consensual sex), because its members better than anyone know how to negotiate. They know all about consent and fully understand what would like to. Most couples would be very useful to apply the model of relationship building”.
It is noteworthy that this statement Emma has caused uproar in the network:
“It’s disgusting to listen to her”, “does Not give rest to the glory of Miley Cyrus?”, “Is it you, Emma? I can’t believe…”, “Sometimes it is better to remain silent,” “To the psychiatrist she had”, “PR before the next movie?”, “Well, fool”.
Photo: Getty Images