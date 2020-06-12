“It’s going to go well” became “it was not,” according to the opposition parties
The spokesman of the party that forms the second opposition, the mna Manon Massé, wondered about the lack of preparedness of the government, which has waited to be confronted with the crisis to respond, ” she says.
Since the beginning of the health crisis, the prime minister François Legault is fond of the slogan : “it’s going to go well “, but the rest of the things rather, it demonstrates that “it was not,” according to Québec solidaire.
The opposition parties have taken advantage of the end of this parliamentary session, Friday, to bear a severe judgment on the government’s handling of the health crisis, which resulted in Quebec, to this day, by 5148 of death, “more than all other provinces combined,” said Québec solidaire.
The tragedy that occurred at the CHSLD Herron, where residents were left to fend for themselves, marked a turning point, according to Québec solidaire, demonstrating that the government had “lost control” of the situation in NURSING homes, being unable to avoid the transfer of staff from one institution to the other, which has accelerated the spread of the virus.
“How many lives would we have saved ?” thanks to a better anticipation of problems and better preparation, asked the other spokesperson of solidarity, the member for Gouin, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
Québec solidaire is now ” on a mission “, he said, to maintain the social safety net in Quebec in the aftermath of the pandemic.
“No question of returning to Quebec before, the one who was too weak to cope with a crisis “, warned Mr. Nadeau-Dubois.
Ms. Massé has asked to what extent the government will be ready to face a possible second wave of spread of virus from the COVID-19.
According to Mr. Nadeau-Dubois, in October 2022, when the next general election, voters will, before any other issue, want to judge the government Legault on his handling of the health crisis.
For its part, the opposition parti québécois has strongly criticised the process of déconfinement of Quebec, marked by a series of ” glitches, contradictions and decisions questionable “.
The team of the Parti québécois (PQ) share the view of QS, according to which the situation at the residence Herron has marked a turning point in the management of the crisis and exposed the whole “the vulnerability of NURSING “visibly” very ill-prepared ” to face the virus.
From there, for the government, “the downward spiral has accelerated,” according to the mp, pq Joliette, Véronique Hivon.