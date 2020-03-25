The contractor urged the youth to cherish the older generation.

Ukrainian artist Ivan NAVI posted a photo in Instagram with his grandmother Maria and reminded how it is now important to frequently communicate with the older generation.

“How long did you say s grandma Chi ddoser? My Granny Mariya – TSE klubochek aktivnost. I TSE Ter meni passed on from ne. Kolis in distinct won not rzkau zaganyali less Dodoma, if I Gulev deptno. And now I ask from a silicates the home I nkedi not vihodit pid hour quarantine. Konu nedly won went to the Church, and at once sluha Service God online.

Nalistujte Granny Internet, schob stench salicales in the home, perezvonite I spicite Chi toil stink VSI potribni products – if no, then sawest h m I pass without contact. Pam, remember, that same stench now have group riziku. Always keep in contact’yazku dwellers valuate h peredivannya ciogodnichnyu about the situation. Not salesite h without spilkuvannya” – appealed to fans of the performer.

Ivan NAVI is a Ukrainian artist, hit maker. Almost all issued singles Ivan NAVI is the highest rungs of the Ukrainian music charts. The most recent hit, “If You Mute” for 5 consecutive weeks topping the chart is authoritative music portal TopHit.UA and this week also took first place chart FDR Media “Ukraine Top 40”. Thus, “If You Dumb” has become the most popular song of the beginning of 2020 in Ukraine.