J. Crew is protecting itself by virtue of the bankruptcy act
Photo: Matt Rourke Associated Press
The owner of the retailer J. Crew is protected against bankruptcy, becoming the first major retailer to do so since the pandemic has forced the majority of american stores to close their doors.
Other ads that are similar are expected in the weeks to come, so that thousands of stores are still closed, although some States have initiated a graceful restart their economies. The sales of the retailers and restaurateurs have registered in march, their fall the most severe since 1992. Sales of clothing fell more than 50 % this month.
Some parts of the sector retail, already knew of the difficulties before the arrival of the COVID-19, due to major changes in consumer habits. J. Crew was one of these companies already in trouble before the pandemic, and she was in charge of the debt.
J. Crew said on Monday that lenders had agreed to convert $ 1.65 billion US $of its debt into equity. It has also secured funding commitments of $ 400 million with existing lenders : Anchorage Capital Group, GSO Capital Partners and Davidson Kempner Capital Management, among others. The roots of the company date back to 1947. It has become a staple of the fashion in the 1990s and new shops have appeared across the country. The former first lady Michelle Obama has made the brand even more popular during his eight years in the White House by adopting certain articles of casual wear, such as the cardigan and the skirt are thin. In 2011, J. Crew has become the first fashion brand general public to present his creations at the fashion Week in New York. At a certain point, however, the choice of mode of J. Crew, began to be less well received in the highly competitive clothing retail.
The activities at J. Crew will continue throughout the restructuring and clothes can always be purchased online. The company said Monday that it was planning to reopen his shop when the situation is deemed safe.
During his last full year of operation, J. Crew has generated sales of 2.5 billion, an increase of 2 % compared to the previous year. The company had a total of 193 stores, J. Crew, 172 warehouse stores J. Crew Factory and 132 stores Madewell as of the date of the 1st of February.