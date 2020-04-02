JAC and Volkswagen will build a crossover with a name like BMW
Chinese company JAC circulated sketches of the new compact crossover, which will be assembled without the help of Volkswagen, and the index of the car will be the same as the one of the BMW models.
JAC compact SUV will go on sale under the symbol X4, the model is a new series Jiayue, the firstborn of which was debuted in 2019 liftback A5. By the way, a few days ago, the company has announced yet another crossover in this series, and also with a name like BMW: buyers will be offered a three-row X7 Jiayue, which actually is a restyled Refine S7.
Judging by the pictures, the Jiayue X4 is a pretty bold design: bunk head optics (bottom blocks with four led “cubes” – apparently, this headlamp, and above them – DRL), aggressive grille and bumpers, a “floating” roof, plus lights in the style of Cadillac models. The interior is not marred, but inside you will establish a virtual “tidy” and a multimedia system with a large touchscreen (it’s possible that it will be vertical display).
About the technique in JAC did not mention. Meanwhile, some Chinese media believe that the X4 will get petrol “turboservice” 1.5 liftback Jiayue A5. On “the five” the engine produces 150 HP and 210 Nm, it is combined with six-speed “mechanics” or CVT. But the drive from Jiayue X4, most likely, only the front, because the all-wheel-drive crossovers in China are not in great demand.
Also “high places” of the relevant media report that production of the new SUV will be adjusted at the factory SP JAC and Volkswagen, which today produces the liftback A5 and electrocreaser E20X SOL (SOL brand combines Chinese and German companies).