Jacques Chagnon defends himself from allegations of sexual misconduct
Photo: Adrian Wyld, The canadian Press
The former president of the national Assembly of Québec, Jacques Chagnon
The former president of the walloon Parliament Emily Hoyos said to have “turned the page “of the” incident ” of a sexual nature which has darkened, according to its claims, its parliamentary mission to the national Assembly of Quebec in the spring of 2011.
The ex-elected ecologist, told the belgian journalist Johanne Montay, the president of the national Assembly of Québec, Jacques Chagnon, has focused his hand on her buttocks and thighs in the margin of an activity of the joint committee of national Assembly/ the walloon Parliament in may 2011. “By the time we made the official photo, the chair I put the hand in the ass. […] I’m not saying anything, it’s the photo. That is what you want to do ? ” she recounted. Mr. Chagnon refutes these allegations.
Ms. Hoyos has been the victim of a “sexual assault” and harassment by a ” luminary “, is “nothing less than the president of the Parliament of quebec of the time,” could be read on the website of the RTBF on Tuesday.
Contacted by The Duty, Ms. Hoyos confirms the facts reported by the RTBF, but refuses to use his own words ” sexual assault “, ” aggressor “, “harass” to describe them. “I actually recounted the incident in which [it is] question. [Mrs. Montay] is now echoed in an article published on the website of RTBF, for which it assumes responsibility for the analysis, and words used to qualify the facts, ” stressed the ex-mp for the walloon in an exchange of e-mails. “As I had explained at the time, I have since turned the page. You will understand that, for this reason, I do not wish to comment further “, she added.
Claiming to be outraged, the former elected quebec Jacques Chagnon categorically denies the allegations made in its place. “Don’t take my word if you want : there are 12 witnesses that you can contact them “, he said in a telephone interview with The Duty. “If I had started playing with the ass of Madame, I can tell you that I would have made to unscrew the head… and with reason !” he adds while pointing at the official photo of the event, which is always accessible on the website of the national Assembly.
Mr. Chagnon request to the RTBF to remove the article in which it is badly scratched and you have not previously had the opportunity to present his version of the facts.
He was proud to have survived more than 30 years of policy while preserving the ” reputation of always having been a gentleman “. Since the publication of the article ” Sexism in belgian politics : the through span parliamentarians “, the people have a “doubt” on his integrity, he says with regret. “I would never, ever be able to remove this doubt-there. “