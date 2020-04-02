Jaguar Land Rover has allocated 160 vehicles to combat coronavirus
Jaguar Land Rover has committed to the fight against coronavirus 160 vehicles, including the new Defender. Machines are designed for delivery in high-risk people.
The red cross received the keys to the first 57 Land Rover.
Another 65 machines will go to Spain, South Africa, France, Australia. In the coming weeks the company will transfer part of vehicles for the needs of NHS hospitals and emergency services. Taken from the TC press Park JLR prepared for the presentation.
“JLR generous support will help our team to reach people from distant places. Alone we would not have reached the isolated from society settlements”, – said Simon Lewis from the red cross in the UK.
Jaguar Land Rover is working with authorities in Britain. The experience of the group is used in different industries, research and development, for example, when you create a AI or machine learning technology.